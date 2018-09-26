Kingston police looking into ‘suspicious’ couple who visited a children’s day camp

Kingston police are still investigating an “odd occurrence,” in which a couple inquired after a child at a Kingston day camp who did not know the couple.

Police say on Aug. 17, a couple in their late 60s or early 70s visited a day camp in the Palace Road and Bath Road area.

The couple arrived at the camp around noon, asking if they could watch a 10-year-old girl in a concert. Although they gave the girl’s name, they could not spell her name correctly. Also, camp organizers say there was no concert scheduled for that day.

The girl was then asked to look at the couple, but when she did police say she couldn’t recognize them.

The child’s mother was notified and she confirmed that the couple was not known to them.

Police say the incident has left the family feeling uneasy.

According to police, the man had white hair, glasses and was wearing a blue dress shirt and khaki pants. The woman had short brown hair with grey streaks and wore a green shirt and slacks.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Lisa Damczyk at 613-549-4660 ext. 6162 or via email at ldamczyk@kingstonpolice.ca.