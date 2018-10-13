Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Quinte West

Jim Harrison is stressing the importance of teamwork with neighbouring communities as he seeks re-election as mayor of the City of Quinte West.

Harrison is a longtime member of city council, serving as a councillor from 1997 to 2014 before winning the mayor’s seat in 2014. Among his goals are improving infrastructure and the continued revitalization of the downtown cores of Trenton and Frankford.

His opponent is Coun. Duncan Armstrong, a retired high school teacher. He was elected to council in 2014 and his mayoral platform includes pursuing more small business and industry, maintaining and enhancing the relationship with 8 CFB Wing Trenton and improving infrastructure.

Candidates (as per the City of Quinte West)

Mayor

Duncan Armstrong (current councillor)

Jim Harrison (incumbent)

Council

Ward 1 – Trenton

Paul Bordonaro

Andre deVries Sally Freeman

Stuart Gilboord

Mark Kennedy

Michael Kotsovos (incumbent)

Fred Kuypers (incumbent)

David Hugh O’Neil

Tyler Rickey

Leslie Roseblade

Ward 2 – Sidney

Terry R. F. Cassidy

Allan DeWitt (incumbent)

Fred Keating

Ernst Kuglin

Don Kuntze (incumbent)

Paul Kyte

Garry Quinn (incumbent)

Karen Sharpe (incumbent)

Ward 3 – Murray

Jim Alyea (incumbent)

David McCue (incumbent)

Ward 4 – Frankford

Gregg Covell

Rob Maclntosh

Lynda Reid

The city

The City of Quinte West encompasses several communities, the largest being Trenton, home of 8 Wing, a Canadian Forces Base, which is the area’s largest employer. Trenton is also home to a number of major companies including Nestle Canada, Domtech, Norampac, Globamed Inc. Trenton, located on west end of the Bay of Quinte on Lake Ontario, also boasts a strong tourism industry as it is the southern entry to the Trent Severn Waterway.

Population (2016)

43,577

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$100,298/$75,369

Crime Severity Index (2016) – municipal/Ont.

44.62/55.40

Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

46.53/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Neil Ellis (Liberal) — Bay of Quinte

Provincial

Todd Smith (Progressive Conservative) — Bay of Quinte