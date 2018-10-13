Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Quinte West
Jim Harrison is stressing the importance of teamwork with neighbouring communities as he seeks re-election as mayor of the City of Quinte West.
Harrison is a longtime member of city council, serving as a councillor from 1997 to 2014 before winning the mayor’s seat in 2014. Among his goals are improving infrastructure and the continued revitalization of the downtown cores of Trenton and Frankford.
His opponent is Coun. Duncan Armstrong, a retired high school teacher. He was elected to council in 2014 and his mayoral platform includes pursuing more small business and industry, maintaining and enhancing the relationship with 8 CFB Wing Trenton and improving infrastructure.
Candidates (as per the City of Quinte West)
Mayor
Duncan Armstrong (current councillor)
Jim Harrison (incumbent)
Council
Ward 1 – Trenton
Paul Bordonaro
Andre deVries Sally Freeman
Stuart Gilboord
Mark Kennedy
Michael Kotsovos (incumbent)
Fred Kuypers (incumbent)
David Hugh O’Neil
Tyler Rickey
Leslie Roseblade
Ward 2 – Sidney
Terry R. F. Cassidy
Allan DeWitt (incumbent)
Fred Keating
Ernst Kuglin
Don Kuntze (incumbent)
Paul Kyte
Garry Quinn (incumbent)
Karen Sharpe (incumbent)
Ward 3 – Murray
Jim Alyea (incumbent)
David McCue (incumbent)
Ward 4 – Frankford
Gregg Covell
Rob Maclntosh
Lynda Reid
The city
The City of Quinte West encompasses several communities, the largest being Trenton, home of 8 Wing, a Canadian Forces Base, which is the area’s largest employer. Trenton is also home to a number of major companies including Nestle Canada, Domtech, Norampac, Globamed Inc. Trenton, located on west end of the Bay of Quinte on Lake Ontario, also boasts a strong tourism industry as it is the southern entry to the Trent Severn Waterway.
Population (2016)
43,577
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median
$100,298/$75,369
Crime Severity Index (2016) – municipal/Ont.
44.62/55.40
Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
46.53/68.69
Political representation
Federal
Neil Ellis (Liberal) — Bay of Quinte
Provincial
Todd Smith (Progressive Conservative) — Bay of Quinte
