Talk to the Experts: Saturday, October 20 – Sunday, October 21

Saturday, October 20:

The Strongroom

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth and minimize tax. For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com.

BDO Canada

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the experts at BDO Canada share the secrets to maximizing your wealth and minimizing your financial risk. For more information about their services, visit bdo.ca.

Sunday, October 21:

Online Training Academy

This Saturday at noon, join the experts from Online Training Academy and discover how you can get a second paycheque without having to work a second job.