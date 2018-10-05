Talk to the Experts: Saturday, October 13 – Sunday, October 14

Saturday, October 13:

The Strongroom

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth and minimize tax. For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com

Wade Kozak

What are you saving for? Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., join wealth management experts Stephen Hunter and Wade Kozak of CIBC Wood Gundy and learn how to hit your financial goals.

For more information about their services, visit http://www.cibcwg.com/wade-kozak.

Rejuvenation Laser Clinic

This Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., the highly-trained medical staff at Rejuvenation Laser Clinic will help diagnose and resolve “your unique concerns” whether you have problematic skin or want to enhance your skin’s youthful glow.

For more information about their services, visit laserclinics.com

Sunday, October 14:

Online Academy

This Sunday at noon, join the experts from Online Training Academy and discover how you can get a second paycheque without having to work a second job.