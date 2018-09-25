Vehicle fire closes part of Highway 97C

Change Location
A vehicle fire has closed part of Highway 97C west of Kelowna.
Highway 97C is closed at Trepanier Road, west of Kelowna, due to a vehicle fire.
More as this develops.
#BCHwy97C eastbound closed at Trepanier Road west of #KelownaBC due to a semi fire @DriveBC @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/DiTpyhbedw— Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) September 25, 2018
#BCHwy97C eastbound closed at Trepanier Road west of #KelownaBC due to a semi fire @DriveBC @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/DiTpyhbedw
— Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) September 25, 2018
