September 25, 2018 2:36 pm

Vehicle fire closes part of Highway 97C

By Online Journalist  Global News

A vehicle fire has closed part of Highway 97C west of Kelowna.

Highway 97C is closed at Trepanier Road, west of Kelowna, due to a vehicle fire.

More as this develops.

