Pair arrested following Kitchener robbery, police seek 3rd suspect

Waterloo Regional Police made two arrests but are seeking a third suspect in an alleged robbery which occurred on Ottawa Street South in Kitchener late Monday night.

Police said two men entered the store shortly after 11 p.m. while the third remained outside as a lookout.

As the two men were inside allegedly stealing cigarettes, the third man kept a lookout, threatening a person with a stick who attempted to intervene.

The trio took off on foot towards Fischer Hallman Road.

Two of the suspects have been picked up by police and arrested on several charges.

The third man still at loose is described as a black male, five-foot-10, with a thin to average build, 17-25 years of age, wearing a grey Roots hooded sweater with white drawstrings and a black Roots logo on the front of the sweater, green track pants with white logo on the front left quad area, and white Nike shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-653-7700 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers.