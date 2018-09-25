Police respond to shots fired in northeast Calgary
Police responded to shots fired in northeast Calgary on Monday night.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Pineland Close N.E. at around 10:25 p.m.
Police have the area contained as they investigate.
No word on injuries or if anyone is in custody.
More to come…
