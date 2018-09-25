Crime
September 25, 2018 1:05 am
Updated: September 25, 2018 1:06 am

Police respond to shots fired in northeast Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police responded to shots fired in northeast Calgary on Monday night.

File/Global News
Officers responded to the 100 block of Pineland Close N.E. at around 10:25 p.m.

Police have the area contained as they investigate.

No word on injuries or if anyone is in custody.

More to come…

