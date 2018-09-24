Semi carrying bagged seed rolls onto side in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to an overturned semi truck and trailer on Circle Drive South on Monday.

A 911 call reported the rollover at around 5:30 p.m. CT just before the exit to Highway 16 East.

The fire department said the driver was already out of the semi when they arrived, and he sustained minor injuries.

The semi truck was hauling bagged seed.