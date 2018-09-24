Two men arrested following separate alleged impaired driving incidents in Pictou County

Two men are facing impaired driving charges after they were stopped in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County over the weekend.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the first incident happened Saturday just before midnight along Highway 14 in Pine Tree, N.S.

Police say an officer noted signs of impairment and the driver was taken to the detachment for a breath test.

The 41-year-old man from Antigonish is facing charges of stunting, impaired driving, and driving with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.

He also had his driver’s licence suspended and his vehicle seized. The man is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17.

A second man, a 29-year-old from Stellarton, is also facing impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle collision in Sutherlands River on Sunday.

Police say a vehicle was crossing Highway 4 on Shore Road and struck a vehicle that was already on the highway. There were no injuries.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to the detachment, where he refused a breath test.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19 to face a list of charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusal to provide a breath sample.