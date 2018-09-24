Son republishing mother’s book of satire in support of Lindsay hospital

A book of witty and satirical essays has been republished in support of Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont.

Candid Comments, a collection of political satire and essays by Mary MacFarlane, was first published in 1995. MacFarlane, who died in April at the age of 101, was a former Globe and Mail reporter. In the 1990s, her political satire article appeared in the former Cobourg Star. Some of her articles also found humour in aging and life in the county after she retired in the Roseneath area north of Cobourg.

When she wasn’t writing, she also focused on business, sociology and gerontology.

READ MORE: Health coalition fears job losses, service impacts if Peterborough and Lindsay hospitals amalgamate

Her son, Malcolm, republished the book after her death. He hopes to raise funds for Lindsay’s hospital. The Dunsford resident is a longtime hospital volunteer.

On Sept. 20, he presented a $500 cheque to the hospital, which was accepted by executive director Erin Coons.

“The process of republishing Mom’s book has been healing for me,” he stated.

“When you’re dealing with grief and loss, it helps to invest your energy in a feel-good way. Promoting her memory and focusing on her humour has helped me to do that. And knowing that her work is contributing to patient care at the hospital just makes it better.”

Candid Comments is available in the Reflections Gift Shop at Ross Memorial Hospital, the Kent Book Store in Lindsay and in ebook format from Amazon.