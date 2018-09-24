Barrie man charged in connection with downtown stabbing

A 23-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing in downtown Barrie sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

According to Barrie police, on Friday just after 8 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing in the Collier Street and Clapperton Street area of Barrie.

Police say the victim, a 32-year-old man from Barrie, was located and transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say an investigation revealed the two men knew each other and police believe the incident was a targeted attack.

According to police, the suspect was located in Barrie just before 11 a.m. on Saturday morning and was arrested without incident.

Police say the 23-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

According to police, the accused will remain in custody and appear in bail court via video.