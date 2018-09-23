B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety issues message to drivers, in particular young men

B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General has written an open letter in light of troubling traffic statistics.

“As the minister responsible for road safety in B.C., I’m troubled by these facts,” writes Mark Farnworth.

In the letter, Farnworth stated that in 2017, there were 350,000 crashes in the province.

He added that speed, distraction and impairment were the top contributing factors as cited by police in the worst incidents, where people suffered death or serious injury.

According to Farnworth, in the first seven months of 2018, fatal motor vehicle incidents involving motorcyclists doubled.

The BC Coroners Service noted speed and impairment as top contributing factors. It also noted that serious collisions involving a pedestrian or cyclist seem to happen daily.

Farnworth said a breakdown of the stats reveals young men seem to be involved in more accident than any other demographic.

“The reason I’m writing at this time is because — beyond the factors cited above — these incidents disproportionately involve one other thing: ‘Young men, as drivers and victims. More than three times as many male drivers die on our roads as female drivers.'”

Farnworth went on to say this to young men:

“This month, you may be starting or resuming your post-secondary journey and celebrating with friends you haven’t seen all summer. You may be among those students lucky enough to pull onto campus in a nice car or on a sleek bike. There’s nothing wrong with that. I’m not writing this to be a killjoy. Quite the contrary: what I want you to consider is how easily you could become a killjoy by not using your power responsibly. I know you’re inundated with advertising, movies and other media suggesting you’re invincible in today’s vehicles.”

Farnworth explained that what hasn’t changed, though, are the laws of physics. The faster you go, the longer it takes to stop – exponentially.

He said that even factoring in reaction time (for those who claim lightning reflexes), a car going 100 km/h takes five times as far to stop as one doing 30 km/h.

“And if you’re distracted by your phone, impaired by alcohol or drugs, or just tired from pulling an all-nighter to finish a term paper, the situation’s guaranteed to be worse. As someone who attended high school at the tail end of the muscle-car era, I get that if you have a great ride, you may want people to remember you for it. But trust me: what you really don’t want is to be remembered for killing yourself, a friend or a complete stranger.”

Farnworth ended the letter by saying, “there’s no CGI (computer-generated imagery) to fix what goes wrong in real life. Take care, and have a great year.”