Dorval racers compete in 39th annual Soapbox Derby

Dorval’s Fenelon Boulevard was once again turned into a racetrack on Sunday as the city held its 39th annual Soapbox Derby.

Fifty-six racers, all between six and 12 years old, barrelled down the 150-metre stretch of road with a little help from gravity.

The annual event, held by the City of Dorval in collaboration with the Dorval Main Streets association, is meant to promote local businesses.

The event allows the community to get together and interact with city officials and local businesses, said Dorval Soapbox Derby committee president Charles Aubry.

“Most importantly, the event is for the kids,”he said.

Aubry has been with the beloved soapbox derby since the beginning; his father was one of the founding members of the event.

“Thirty-nine years, and yes, I am old enough to say that I was there at the first one,” Aubry said.

The soapbox cars, sponsored by a local merchant, can reach speeds of up to 30 km/h.

Many of the young racers got a taste for speed, including two-time champion William Boyer-Byern.

“My fastest speed was last year, and I think it was 31 km/h,”Boyer-Byern said.

The Dorval resident and his family have participated in the race for several years.

Many of the cars in the race are original and — like their maximum speeds — have an age in the double digits.

“Every year we maintain them, we fix them, we inspect them to make sure they are running for every event,” Aubry said.

Only one cart lost a wheel when Kaden Smith was speeding down the hill.

Donning a Star Wars-inspired rebel fighter helmet, the boy safely brought his vehicle to a stop.

Chris Smith, Kaden’s father, said his son wasn’t fazed by the malfunction.

“He wanted to go again right away,” Smith said.

The event continues to grow over the years, and Aubry said he is excited for the milestone year ahead: the derby’s 40th anniversary.

“The big four-o. Lots of good stuff is going to happen,” he added.

Aubry did not want to divulge what he had in store but said it is worth the surprise.