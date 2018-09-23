Nova Scotia RCMP request public’s help in finding teen missing since Saturday

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking the public to keep a lookout for a missing teen who last seen in Upper Vaughan, N.S. on Saturday evening.

Police say Jessy Skylar Milbury, 16, was last seen at the Lakeside Variety Store and Iriving Gas Bar on Highway 14 sometime before 10 p.m.

At the time, Milbury was reportedly asking for a ride to Lower Sackville and was seen getting into a blue compact four-door hatchback vehicle.

READ MORE: 3 men, 1 teen arrested in connection with string of deliberate fires in Digby

The teen is described as white, weighing 185 pounds and measuring 5’7″ tall.

At the time of his disappearance, Milbury was wearing black thick-rimmed glasses, a black ball cap, an oversized white sweater with red patches, long shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the location of the teen is asked to contact RCMP at 902 798-2207.

WATCH: Missing persons reports on the rise, tasking Saskatoon police