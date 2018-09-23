Emergency services teams deployed to Assiniboia East area
Regina Police Service emergency services team members were sent to the 2900 block of Lindsay Street Sunday morning.
SWAT, crisis negotiator teams as well as a canine unit were sent to the area as part of an ongoing investigation.
Police remain on scene and are asking the public to stay away from the area until the situation is resolved.
No other details are being released at this time.
