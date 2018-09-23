Hamilton man, 27, charged after allegedly making threatening online post

Toronto police say a 27-year-old man has been charged after allegedly saying there would be a mass shooting at a Toronto nightclub in a Facebook post.

Police said they were made aware of the post on Friday and determined that there was no validity to the post and it was done as a hoax.

Michael Aaron Jardine of Hamilton was arrested and charged with conveying false information with intent to harm and failure to comply with probation.

Police allege that Jardine created a fake Facebook account to make the post.

He appeared in a Toronto court Saturday.

