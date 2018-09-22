N.B. campaign enters final weekend before Monday’s election

New Brunswick’s party leaders have a busy weekend ahead of them, as the election campaign taking up much of their time over the past few weeks draws to a close on Monday.

Governing Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will spend much of Saturday travelling through the province, continuing his bid to become the first sitting premier since 2003 to win a second term.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

The Liberals have promised 118 commitments at a projected cost of $155 million over four years during their campaign – spending that has drawn scorn from Tory Leader Blaine Higgs, who has cast his party as tight-fisted, fiscal conservatives.

Polls have suggested the governing party has the advantage, but pundits say the race has tightened between them and the Progressive Conservatives.

WATCH: Perceived tight N.B. election race brings vote splitting issue to the forefront

New Brunswick’s smaller parties will be busy Saturday as well: Green Party Leader David Coon will spend the day canvassing in his riding before attending a private event with environmentalist David Suzuki in the evening.

READ MORE: N.B. Election 2018: 16 ridings to watch

New Democratic Party Leader Jennifer McKenzie and People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin will both spend most of the day canvassing in their respective ridings.