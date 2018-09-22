Politics
September 22, 2018 11:40 am

N.B. campaign enters final weekend before Monday’s election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Global News
A A

New Brunswick’s party leaders have a busy weekend ahead of them, as the election campaign taking up much of their time over the past few weeks draws to a close on Monday.

Governing Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will spend much of Saturday travelling through the province, continuing his bid to become the first sitting premier since 2003 to win a second term.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

The Liberals have promised 118 commitments at a projected cost of $155 million over four years during their campaign – spending that has drawn scorn from Tory Leader Blaine Higgs, who has cast his party as tight-fisted, fiscal conservatives.

Polls have suggested the governing party has the advantage, but pundits say the race has tightened between them and the Progressive Conservatives.

WATCH: Perceived tight N.B. election race brings vote splitting issue to the forefront

New Brunswick’s smaller parties will be busy Saturday as well: Green Party Leader David Coon will spend the day canvassing in his riding before attending a private event with environmentalist David Suzuki in the evening.

READ MORE: N.B. Election 2018: 16 ridings to watch

New Democratic Party Leader Jennifer McKenzie and People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin will both spend most of the day canvassing in their respective ridings.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
#DecisionNB
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News