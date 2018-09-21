Weather
September 21, 2018 11:26 am

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Waterloo region, Wellington County

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
Blair Malazdrewich / File / Global News
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Region of Waterloo and Wellington County for Friday.

The agency expects thunderstorms to develop in the region ahead of a cold front this afternoon.

The storms, which will be accompanied by winds approaching 100 km/h, are expected to have passed through the area by early evening.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” the agency noted in its statement.

Earlier in the morning, Environment Canada had also issued a wind warning which said the winds could last until early morning hours Saturday.

