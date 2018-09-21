Sports
September 21, 2018 12:36 pm

Kingston Fronts fall 4-0 in season to Peterborough Petes

By Videographer  Global News

The Peterborough Petes beat the Kingston Frontenacs in the first game of the season.

The Kingston Frontenacs did not have the start to the season they were looking for.

The black and gold were shutout by the Peterborough Petes who scored an early goal less than two minutes into the game.

Things settled down after that until six minutes into the third, when the Petes would add an insurance goal on the power play.

When the final horn sounded the Fronts were ahead in shots, 38-36, with the final score being 4 to 0.

The Fronts will try to bounce back in their home opener tonight against the Oshawa Generals.

