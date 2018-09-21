Barrie Colts defeat Owen Sound Attack 9-2 in season home opener

The Barrie Colts defeated the Owen Sound Attack 9-2 in Thursday evening’s home opener at the Barrie Molson Centre.

The Attack were the first to score, however, the Colts were quick to respond, tying it up late in the first period.

In the second, the Colts dominated the Attack, scoring five goals in 20 minutes.

Owen Sound scored again in the third but three more goals from the Colts solidified Barrie’s win.

In his OHL debut for Barrie, Matej Pekar scored twice and had one assist.

Colts forward Ryan Suzuki scored once and set up two other goals, helping to lead Barrie to victory.

Sam Rhodes, Tyler Tucker, Ben Hawerchuk, Lucas Chiodo, Jaden Peca and Riley Piercey also posted goals for the Barrie Colts Thursday evening.

Barrie goaltender Maksim Zhukov made 35 saves on 37 shots for the Colts.

Owen Sound Attack netminder Mack Guzda allowed nine goals in 40 shots.

The Colts will host the Hamilton Bulldogs on Saturday at the Barrie Molson Centre.