Part of Glenrosa neighbourhood to be temporarily without water on Friday

Some residents in West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood will be without water for a few hours on Friday.

According to the City of West Kelowna, work crews will be conducting emergency repairs to a watermain on McMahon Road, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., on September 21st. Properties affected by the shutdown will be from 3253 to 3345 on McMahon Road.

The city says repairs will be undertaken as quickly as possible, and, that when they are complete, area residents may experience water discolouration when water service is turned back on.

The city added that if you experience discolouration, run the cold water tap until the water turns clear.