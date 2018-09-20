New Brunswick election 2018: How, when and where to vote

New Brunswick voters are set to choose their next provincial government on Monday.

They will elect 49 people to represent them in the provincial legislature in Fredericton.

As you prepare to go to the polls Monday, there’s plenty you should know.

So Global News has rounded up information from Elections New Brunswick to help guide you on when and where to cast your vote.

How/when do I vote?

New Brunswick voters go to the polls on Election Day, which happens Monday, Sept. 24.

Polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. AT.

You can enter your address in this form to find out where to go to choose your MLA.

Registered voters should have also received their Voter Information Cards that shows the locations of nearby polling stations.

Keeners, however, have already taken to the polls at advance voting stations. More than 87,000 New Brunswickers voted at the advance polls, surpassing the total of approximately 67,000 in 2014.

Who can vote?

To vote in New Brunswick’s provincial election, you need to meet four requirements:

Be 18 years or older on or before Election Day

Be a Canadian citizen

Has been or will have been ordinarily a resident in the province for a period of at least 40 days immediately before the election

Will be living in the electoral district on Election Day

What ID do I need?

You are not required to show ID when voting in the New Brunswick provincial election.

However, when you arrive at the polling station, you are required to state your name and address to the poll worker so that they can find your name on the province’s list of electors.

To get added to the voters list, you must first meet the qualifications to vote and provide one or more pieces of ID that when combined, show your name, current address and signature.

Other options include:

Lease agreements

Utility bills

Student IDs

Other documentation that provides the three requirements of name, current address and signature.

Have a friend already on the voters list vouch for your residency

What do I do if I have a disability?

New Brunswick offers many accommodations for those who have a physical disability or are visually impaired.

All returning offices use a tabulation machine that will allow the elector to cast ballots using an audio session where the candidate names are read to the elector using headphones.

Also attached to the machine is a handheld Braille controller which is used to make the desired selection, Elections New Brunswick says this method is ideal for electors that are visually impaired, have low vision, or have difficulty reading but can be used by any voter.

The machine can also be controlled by a sip and puff device, ideal for electors that already use a sip and puff device on a regular basis.

The machine can also be controlled by paddles for individuals with limited mobility.

Magnifying glasses are at all returning offices and polling stations. Individuals who have their own magnifying glasses are encouraged to bring it with them when they come to vote.

Electors are also able to vote with the assistance of a friend or an election official. Elections New Brunswick says that your chosen friend can read the ballot to you and can even mark the ballot based on your selection.

Friends that are not election officials can only assist one person to vote in an election.

Do I need to register to vote?

Yes, but you do not need to be registered before heading to your designated polling location. You can have your name added to the list of electors when you arrive at your polling station.

Can I take time off work to vote?

Yes. You’re entitled to three consecutive hours to vote, any time within voting hours, which run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. AT.

This does not mean, however, that you can take three hours off to miss almost half your eight-hour workday.

For instance, Elections New Brunswick says that if your workday starts after 10 a.m. but before 1 p.m., or ends after 5 p.m. but before 8 p.m., your employer only has to give you enough time off to give you three clear hours while the polls are open.

Employees scheduled to work must be paid for the time off for voting.