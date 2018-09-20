Canada
September 20, 2018 7:22 am

Man dead after head-on collision in Burlington

An 85-year-old Niagara man was killed in a head-on collision in Burlington Thursday morning.

It happened at 3:30 a.m. on Dundas Street just east of Brant Street.

Emergency crews were able to rescue the trapped man from his vehicle but he later died in hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Dundas Street will remain closed in both directions between Brant and Guelph Line for most of the morning as police continue to investigate the crash.

