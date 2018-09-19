Montreal North collision leaves cyclist in critical condition

A 24-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon in Montreal North.

Montreal police say he was hit around 3:20 p.m., while he was biking on a sidewalk on Hébert Avenue near d’Amos Street.

The 27-year-old driver of the car was turning into an entrance on the street when he collided with the cyclist, according to police.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his head. Police say he remains in critical condition and they fear for his life.

Hébert Avenue is closed between de Charleroi and d’Amos streets.

Investigators are at the scene.