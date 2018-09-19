Former Halifax firefighter to have discrimination case heard in full by human rights commission

A former Halifax firefighter will have her gender discrimination complaints heard by a human rights board of inquiry, one day after speaking out in a news conference about her frustrations with the system.

Kathy Symington alleges she experienced more than 16 years of discrimination and harassment on the job.

“I felt like I was being terrorized,” she told Global News on Wednesday.

“It’s a horrible work environment to be put in something like that.”

During a news conference Tuesday, Symington said the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission (NSHRC) only agreed to take her case forward based on the denial of a top-up payment during maternity leave. However, Symington argued her complaint as a whole included issues of gender, disability and retaliation.

WATCH: Former Halifax firefighter gets apology for systemic gender discrimination

On Wednesday, Symington said she received an email from the NSHRC, which stated it was referring her entire complaint to a board of inquiry.

“I’m very pleased that it’s going to a board of inquiry and hopefully the results will be what they should be and I get some closure on this and some things change,” she said.

“Hopefully they will really look at it with open eyes.”

Symington’s news conference was organized in part by the group Equity Watch, which released a statement Wednesday saying they were “very pleased” by the NSHRC’s decision.

READ MORE: Halifax to apologize for ‘systemic’ gender discrimination among firefighters

Equity Watch member and former firefighter Liane Tessier is supporting Symington’s efforts.

Tessier said Symington’s case mirrors her own fight against systemic gender discrimination in the fire service.

Tessier’s case was heard by the NSHRC and in December 2017, a settlement was reached that included a public apology from the municipality. Tessier also received financial compensation, and a commitment from Halifax Fire to implement eight policy changes that she suggested.

“This proves that the battle I fought for 14 years was not in vain. Finally, the Commission is going to look at Symington’s complaint through the lens of systemic gender discrimination — an approach I fought for and won,” Tessier said in the statement.