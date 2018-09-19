Canada
Hamilton police arrest two wanted assault suspects

Hamilton police have arrested two men wanted for assault.

Two men wanted in connection with a serious assault that allegedly took place on the mountain in June have been arrested.

Hamilton Police say Christopher Bright, 36, and Brian Bewley, 36, were taken into custody for assault causing bodily harm.

The accused were wanted by police, after a 52-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an alleged assault by three men on Upper Ottawa and Larch streets on the evening of June 4.

A third suspect is already facing charges in the case.

Global News