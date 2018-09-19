Hamilton police arrest two wanted assault suspects

Two men wanted in connection with a serious assault that allegedly took place on the mountain in June have been arrested.

READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest 1 suspect, look for 2 more, in assault investigation

Hamilton Police say Christopher Bright, 36, and Brian Bewley, 36, were taken into custody for assault causing bodily harm.

The accused were wanted by police, after a 52-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an alleged assault by three men on Upper Ottawa and Larch streets on the evening of June 4.

READ MORE: Man critically injured in Hamilton alley attack

A third suspect is already facing charges in the case.

Thanks to the people of #HamOnt that came forward with information about two WANTED parties. The males have been arrested.https://t.co/G0h1KiMQEk pic.twitter.com/YhHiOrKE5t — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 19, 2018