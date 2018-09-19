Crime
Arrest made in stabbing in downtown Brighton

Northumberland OPP are investigating a stabbing in Brighton on Tuesday night.

Northumberland OPP say an arrest has been made in connection to a stabbing in Brighton on Tuesday night.

Police and paramedics were called to a report of a stabbing near Main Street around 8 p.m.

Police discovered an injured 37-year-old man who was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP say an arrest has been made but no details have been released.

“The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available,” OPP stated Wednesday.

