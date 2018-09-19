Hamilton traffic stop leads to seizure of several firearms
A traffic stop in Hamilton has led police to the seizure of several firearms.
Police stopped a vehicle on Barton and Ottawa streets around 10:30 a.m. Monday, but after the driver pulled into a parking lot, police say he fled the scene on foot.
A 21-year-old suspect was arrested a short time later, hiding between parked vehicles.
During a search of the area, police say they found a discarded, loaded .22-calibre handgun and stun gun, while more firearms and ammunition were discovered in the vehicle.
That led to search warrants being executed at a commercial premise on Parkdale Avenue North and at a home on Robinson Street, where a 21-year-old woman was taken into custody and even more firearms were seized, police said.
The accused are now facing more than 30 firearms-related charges.
