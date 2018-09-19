Open burning ban in Central Okanagan lifted today

Provincial officials are ready to loosen burning restrictions in the Kamloops Fire Centre which includes the Central Okanagan.

Effective at noon today, open burning will be allowed throughout the Centre, including Category 2 and 3 fires, fireworks, burn barrels, and tiki torches.

The Wildfire Service said the fire danger ratings have dropped to “low” in most of the region that due to the cooler weather and reduced fire danger.

There are currently 51 fires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre, and 370 around the province.