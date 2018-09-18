Motorcyclist dead after collision in west-end Toronto
A motorcyclist in his 40s has died after he was involved in a collision with another vehicle in west-end Toronto Tuesday night.
Emergency services responded to a call at around 6:50 for a collision at Keele Street and Aileen Avenue.
Toronto police said the motorcyclist was trapped underneath the vehicle.
Paramedics said the man was pronounced dead on scene.
Keele is closed in both directions from Nashville Avenue to Rogers Road.
