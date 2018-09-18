Belleville police looking for missing man

Belleville police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who went missing over a week ago.

Police say Joseph “Bryan” Bennett, 62, was last seen Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. when he left the hospital against his doctor’s recommendations.

Bennett, who goes by Bryan, has since been in contact with family by phone but has refused to make physical contact. Police say that communication has since ended and now the family is concerned for his safety.

Bennett is described as five foot eight inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, with a slim build, hazel eyes, a shaved head with short grey-brown hair, and a grey-brown beard. Police say he is a smoker and he suffers from a seizure disorder that requires medication.

He is believed to be in the Belleville or Quinte West area.

Belleville police are asking anyone with information about Bennett’s whereabouts to contact Det. Const. Ann Earle-Dempsey at 613-966-0882 ext. 2310.