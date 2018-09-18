Sept. 22 – Living Sounds Hearing Centre
A A
Imagine a hearing aid that can actually track brain and body health, translate languages, has wireless capabilities, and can actually help you live a better life.
This Saturday, Daryl Hooke and Talk to the Experts is joined by Living Sounds Hearing Centre.
Tania Gora, a registered audiologist and Katty Herrera with Starkey Canada will discuss hearing loss and the technologies that are revolutionizing the world today.
That’s this Saturday at 11:30 a.m., only on 630 CHED.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.