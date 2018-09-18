Kingston motorcyclist dead after two-vehicle collision

A motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle collision on Bath Road on Sept. 12.

Kingston police say 60-year-old Richard Hunt died in hospital from injuries sustained when a Chevrolet collided with his motorcycle.

The collision took place at just before 9 p.m. at the Bath Road and Centennial Drive intersection.

According to police, charges have not been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.