Man facing slew of charges after firearms, drugs seized from Moncton home

A 28-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after drugs and several firearms were seized from a home in Moncton.

New Brunswick RCMP say on Sept. 7, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Galbraith Crescent.

Police say they seized six firearms — three of which were loaded — contraband cigarettes, a portable hash oil extractor and a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine and marijuana.

Logan Furlong appeared in court last week to face the following charges:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana

Production of cannabis oil

Unlawful possession of unstamped tobacco product

Five counts of possession of a firearm knowing that its possession is unauthorized

Possession of loaded prohibited firearm

Four counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

Furlong remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 25.

A 33-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the search and is scheduled to appear in court in December.