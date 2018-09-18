Man facing slew of charges after firearms, drugs seized from Moncton home

A 28-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after drugs and several firearms were seized from a home in Moncton.
New Brunswick RCMP say on Sept. 7, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Galbraith Crescent.
READ MORE: Bones found outside N.B. home in July identified, husband facing 1st-degree murder charge
Police say they seized six firearms — three of which were loaded — contraband cigarettes, a portable hash oil extractor and a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine and marijuana.
Logan Furlong appeared in court last week to face the following charges:
Furlong remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 25.
READ MORE: 19-year-old Saint-Rose, New Brunswick man dead after off-road vehicle crash
A 33-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the search and is scheduled to appear in court in December.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.