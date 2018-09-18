Crime
September 18, 2018 11:02 am

Man facing slew of charges after firearms, drugs seized from Moncton home

New Brunswick RCMP seized six firearms -- three of which were loaded -- contraband cigarettes, a portable hash oil extractor and a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine and marijuana.

A 28-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after drugs and several firearms were seized from a home in Moncton.

New Brunswick RCMP say on Sept. 7, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Galbraith Crescent.

Police say they seized six firearms — three of which were loaded — contraband cigarettes, a portable hash oil extractor and a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine and marijuana.

Logan Furlong appeared in court last week to face the following charges:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana
  • Production of cannabis oil
  • Unlawful possession of unstamped tobacco product
  • Five counts of possession of a firearm knowing that its possession is unauthorized
  • Possession of loaded prohibited firearm
  • Four counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

Furlong remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 25.

A 33-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the search and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

