Weather
September 18, 2018 8:23 am
Updated: September 18, 2018 8:26 am

Fog expected to cause near-zero visibility in London for Tuesday morning commute

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for London and the surrounding areas.

Global News
A A

It’s going to be a foggy start to the day in London. Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for London and the surrounding areas Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Special weather statement issued for London and surrounding region

According to the national weather reporting agency, areas of dense fog have developed across the region and near-zero visibility can be expected or may already be happening.

Story continues below

Patchy dense fog will last for a few hours Tuesday morning and will affect the morning commute, the agency said.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for London-Middlesex

Motorists are asked to give themselves extra time to reach their destinations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop, the advisory stated.

Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Eastern and Western Middlesex County are also included in the advisory.

WATCH: Collision occurs during foggy conditions in northern Alberta

The fog is expected to lift later Tuesday morning under the warm September sun.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Fog
Fog Advisory
Fog expected to cause near-zero visibility in London for Tuesday morning commute
Foggy
Komoka
Ldnont
London Ontario
Middlesex
Morning commute
near-zero visibility
Parkhill
Reduced Visibility
Strathroy
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News