Fog expected to cause near-zero visibility in London for Tuesday morning commute

It’s going to be a foggy start to the day in London. Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for London and the surrounding areas Tuesday morning.

According to the national weather reporting agency, areas of dense fog have developed across the region and near-zero visibility can be expected or may already be happening.

Patchy dense fog will last for a few hours Tuesday morning and will affect the morning commute, the agency said.

Motorists are asked to give themselves extra time to reach their destinations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop, the advisory stated.

Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Eastern and Western Middlesex County are also included in the advisory.

The fog is expected to lift later Tuesday morning under the warm September sun.