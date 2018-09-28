Those Old Radio Shows – September 28 & 29

Friday, Sep. 28:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Lulu Ep. 118; Groucho Marx – The Bing Crosby Show

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Lady Eve; Amos & Andy – Singing Recital Postponed

Hour 3: Wild Bill Hickok – War Drums and the Princess; Jeff Regan – The Lady Who Wanted To Live

Hour 4: Amos & Andy – Old Flame Florence Baxter; Black Museum – The Walking Stick

Saturday, Sep. 29:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Little Sister Ep. 76; My Favourite Husband – A Trailer or a Lodge

Hour 2: Richard Diamond – Pete Rocco Case; Michael Shayne – Judge is Shot, Motive is Revenge

Hour 3: Academy Award Theater – The Maltese Falcon; Casey, Crime Photographer – After Turkey, the Bill

Hour 4: Suspense – The Clock and the Rope; Mayor of the Town – Holly Has a Crush

Hour 5: Cisco Kid – Death Valley Dinah; Let George Do It – The Tears of Sorrow

View link »