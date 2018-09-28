Old Radio
September 28, 2018 12:00 pm

Those Old Radio Shows – September 28 & 29

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
A A

Friday, Sep. 28:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Lulu Ep. 118; Groucho Marx – The Bing Crosby Show
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Lady Eve; Amos & Andy – Singing Recital Postponed
Hour 3: Wild Bill Hickok – War Drums and the Princess; Jeff Regan – The Lady Who Wanted To Live
Hour 4: Amos & Andy – Old Flame Florence Baxter; Black Museum – The Walking Stick

Saturday, Sep. 29:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Little Sister Ep. 76; My Favourite Husband – A Trailer or a Lodge
Hour 2: Richard Diamond – Pete Rocco Case; Michael Shayne – Judge is Shot, Motive is Revenge
Hour 3: Academy Award Theater – The Maltese Falcon; Casey, Crime Photographer – After Turkey, the Bill
Hour 4: Suspense – The Clock and the Rope; Mayor of the Town – Holly Has a Crush
Hour 5: Cisco Kid – Death Valley Dinah; Let George Do It – The Tears of Sorrow

View link »

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Old Radio
old radio plays
Old Radio Shows
Old Time Radio
old time radio shows
radio plays
those old radio shows
vintage radio

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News