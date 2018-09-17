Brief break from the rain for the Okanagan

After a weekend filled with some heavier pockets of rain and slightly cooler than seasonal days, a change-up rolls in for the final week of summer.

A light dusting of snow stuck around at higher elevation areas to start off the week, but besides that the main precipitation zone has moved east.

Kelowna gets hit hard by rain Sunday afternoon. @PQuinlanGlobal how much rain did we get? And is there more in the forecast? pic.twitter.com/mu1tPPlbmf — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) September 16, 2018

Monday morning began with some clouds and temperatures in mid-single digits in the Central Okanagan, but sunshine started to fill the skies before noon as the mercury made its way into the mid-teens.

Following an afternoon high in the upper teens, thermometers will see a big cool down to around 4 or 5 degrees to start the day on Tuesday as skies continue to clear.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will be back on Tuesday with just a few clouds springing up during the day, which will help warm the region into the upper teens for an afternoon high.

An even warmer day is possible on Wednesday with an afternoon high hoping to hop up to 20 degrees as some more clouds roll in during the day.

The risk of rain then returns on Thursday with a push of Pacific moisture bringing back the clouds and dropping afternoon temperatures back into the mid-teens.

That wetter day is then followed by a more organized round of rain that will roll in on Friday and may linger into the weekend as a more potent system swings ashore, dropping daytime highs back into the mid-teens right through Sunday as showers start to ease.

