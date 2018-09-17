Rollover
September 17, 2018 3:00 pm

Truck topples over near Vernon

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

A truck rolled onto its side near Armstrong's Pleasant Valley Road on Monday morning.

Courtesy: Noel Enge
A A

A semi with a long trailer rolled onto its side while cornering near Armstrong’s industrial park on Monday morning.

The trailer appears to be carrying part of a concrete bridge, local truck driver Noel Enge said.

READ MORE: Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Belgian tourist in B.C.

Courtesy: Noel Enge

The turned truck is near Pleasant Valley Road and the Vernon-Sicamous Highway.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armstrong
Highway
Pleasant Valley Road
rolled
Rollover
Trailer
Truck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News