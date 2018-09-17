Truck topples over near Vernon
A semi with a long trailer rolled onto its side while cornering near Armstrong’s industrial park on Monday morning.
The trailer appears to be carrying part of a concrete bridge, local truck driver Noel Enge said.
The turned truck is near Pleasant Valley Road and the Vernon-Sicamous Highway.
There is no word yet on any injuries.Follow @Jules_Knox
