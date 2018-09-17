Hamilton launches animal adoption program

The City of Hamilton has launched an Animal Adoption Program.

Cats, dogs, birds and rabbits will all be available for adoption.

Animal Services says it will try to match the animal’s disposition and personality with potential owners so that the pet becomes a loved part of their family.

Staff will also ask clients a number of questions to assess the level of activity in the home and the lifestyle of the new owner.

A video of the adoption process has been posted on the city’s YouTube channel and more details can be found by clicking here.

