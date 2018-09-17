Canada
September 17, 2018 2:28 pm

Hamilton launches animal adoption program

By Reporter  Global News
The City of Hamilton has launched an Animal Adoption Program.

The City of Hamilton has launched an Animal Adoption Program.

City of Hamilton
A A

The City of Hamilton has launched an Animal Adoption Program.

READ MORE: Temporary closure of composting facility means green cart changes in Hamilton

Cats, dogs, birds and rabbits will all be available for adoption.

Animal Services says it will try to match the animal’s disposition and personality with potential owners so that the pet becomes a loved part of their family.

Staff will also ask clients a number of questions to assess the level of activity in the home and the lifestyle of the new owner.

READ MORE: Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats chairman Roger Yachetti dead at 78

A video of the adoption process has been posted on the city’s YouTube channel and more details can be found by clicking here.
Report an error
Adopt
adoptdontshop
Animal
Animals
Birds
Cat
Dogs
HamOnt
Pet
Services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News