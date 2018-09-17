Kingston man accused of breaking into home and tossing around furniture: police

Early Sunday, a man came home to find somebody in his house.

Police say that at 1 a.m., the man walked in the door to find his furniture had been tossed around. The man said he could hear water running in the bathroom, and when he approached the washroom he called out and a male voice answered.

READ MORE: Woman breaks into mother’s apartment: Kingston police

The owner of the home went outside and called police. When Kingston police arrived, they say they found the accused in the kitchen going through the fridge. Police say they also found water all over the bathroom floor and furniture piled in the bathtub.

The man allegedly broke in through a basement window.

A 33-year-old Kingston man was arrested and charged with break and enter, mischief and breach of probation.