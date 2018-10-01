Politics
Quebec election: Taschereau results

The riding of Taschereau is located in downtown Quebec, including the Paroisse de Notre-Dame-des-Anges and the borough of La Cité-Limoilou.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Svetlana Solomykina
Parti Québécois: Diane Lavallée
Quebec Liberal Party: Florent Tanlet
Québec Solidaire: Catherine Dorion

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Parti Québécois MNA Agnès Maltais, who is not seeking re-election.

Maltais represented the riding for 20 years before deciding to retire from politics.

Diane Lavallée, who is running in her place, was  the head of Quebec’s nurses federation.

History

The riding of Taschereau was created in 1972. It is considered a Parti Québécois stronghold.

However, it almost went red when Liberal candidate Florent Tanlet narrowly lost in 2014, by 451 votes.

Taschereau is the riding where Quebec Solidaire boasts its biggest membership.

