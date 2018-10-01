Quebec election: Sherbrooke results

The electoral division of Sherbrooke is made up of the boroughs of Jacques-Cartier and Mont-Bellevue in the City of Sherbrooke, located in the Eastern Townships.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Bruno Vachon

Parti Québécois: Guillaume Rousseau

Quebec Liberal Party: Luc Fortin

Québec Solidaire: Christine Labrie

The incumbent in this riding was Liberal Luc Fortin. He won the 2014 election by 1,855 votes, with the Parti Québécois coming in second.

Fortin was minister of families and minister responsible for the Eastern Townships.

In 2012, Parti Québécois candidate Serge Cardin defeated Liberal Party leader Jean Charest, who had held the seat since 2003 when he was first elected premier of Quebec.

History

The riding of Sherbrooke was created in 1829.

The name commemorates John Coape Sherbrooke, a senior officer in the Duke of Wellington’s army; he was also a colonial administrator and Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia.

He played a major role in organizing the defense of the colony during the War of 1812 against the United States.

As Governor General of British North America — from 1816 to 1818, his talents as a diplomat and conciliator helped him earn the trust and respect of colonials of all political stripes in Lower Canada.