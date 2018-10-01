Quebec election: Saint-Jérôme results

The riding of Saint-Jérôme is in the Laurentians.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Youri Chassin

Parti Québécois: Marc Bourcier

Quebec Liberal Party: Antoine Poulin

Québec Solidaire: Ève Duhaime

The incumbent heading into the 2018 elections was the Parti Québécois’ Marc Bourcier.

He was first elected in 2016 after Quebecor media mogul Pierre Karl Péladeau quit as leader of the Parti Québécois.

History

Saint-Jérôme is a relatively new riding. It was created in 2011 with parts of the riding of Prévost.

In its first election, it voted for CAQ star candidate Jacques Duchesneau, a former Montreal police chief and anti-corruption crusader.

In 2014, Péladeau caused a stir when he announced he was running as the Parti Québécois’ candidate. He won with a five per cent margin.