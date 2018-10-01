Politics
Quebec election: Robert-Baldwin results

The riding of Robert-Baldwin is located in Montreal’s West Island. It includes Dollard-des-Ormeaux and a section of Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Laura Azéroual
Parti Québécois:  Marie-Imalta Pierre-Lys
Quebec Liberal Party: Carlos J. Leitão
Québec Solidaire:  Zachary Williams

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal MNA Carlos J. Leitão.

He was elected in 2014 and was named finance minister shortly thereafter.

Leitão was seeking a second mandate.

History

Robert-Baldwin was created in 1965.

With a predominately anglophone population, Robert-Baldwin has voted Liberal since its creation.

