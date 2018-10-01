Quebec election: Robert-Baldwin results
A A
The riding of Robert-Baldwin is located in Montreal’s West Island. It includes Dollard-des-Ormeaux and a section of Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Laura Azéroual
Parti Québécois: Marie-Imalta Pierre-Lys
Quebec Liberal Party: Carlos J. Leitão
Québec Solidaire: Zachary Williams
The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal MNA Carlos J. Leitão.
He was elected in 2014 and was named finance minister shortly thereafter.
Leitão was seeking a second mandate.
History
Robert-Baldwin was created in 1965.
With a predominately anglophone population, Robert-Baldwin has voted Liberal since its creation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.