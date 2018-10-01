Quebec election: Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata results

Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata is located in the lower Saint Lawrence region, on the south shore of the river. The riding received its name in 2011, following the merger of the former electoral divisions of Rivière-du-Loup and Témiscouata, created in 1930 and 1853, respectively.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Denis Tardif

Parti Québécois: Vincent Couture

Quebec Liberal Party: Jean D’Amour





Goulimine Sylvie Cadoret

The incumbent in this riding is Liberal MNA Jean D’Amour. In 2014, he won by 9,708 votes.

Mario Dumont, former leader of the Action Démocratique du Québec, was the MNA elected to this riding in 2007 and 2008.

After his party’s poor showing in the 2008 elections, he quit politics, later joining the TVA network as a political commentator.

Jean D’Amour has held several cabinet posts since the Liberals regained power in 2014. At dissolution, he was minister for maritime affairs.

History

The name Rivière-du-Loup may have so named the river due to the presence of a number of sea lions around it.

Lac Témiscouata provided a passageway between the Saint Lawrence River and Acadie, likely contributing to the development of the region.