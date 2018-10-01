Politics
Quebec election: Rimouski results

Created in 1829, the riding of Rimouski is located in the administrative region of Bas-Saint-Laurent and is made up primarily of the City of Rimouski.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Nancy Levesque
Parti Québécois: Harold Lebel
Quebec Liberal Party: Claude Laroche
Québec Solidaire: Carol-Ann Kack

The incumbent was Parti Québécois candidate Harold Lebel.

He ran for office for the first time in 2014, but has worked for numerous PQ ministers since 1995.

The riding is considered a PQ stronghold.

History

The name refers to the Rimouski River and the seigneury of Rimouski, granted to Augustin Rouer de Villeray et de La Cardonnière, first lord of Rimouski in 1688 and councillor to the Sovereign Council.

It may come from the Micmac term animouski , whose first part, “animousk,” means “dog” and second part, “ki,” means “dwelling.”

The reference could be explained either by the presence in the area at the time of stray dogs or of seals called loups-marins or chiens marins .

