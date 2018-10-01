Quebec election: Richmond results

Richmond is located in the northwestern part of the administrative region of the Eastern Townships, in the heart of the Appalachians.

Created in 1853 under the name Sherbrooke, it was renamed Richmond in 1855.

It also comprises the Rock Forest−Saint-Élie−Deauville borough of Sherbrooke.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: André Bachand

Parti Québécois: Véronique Vigneault

Quebec Liberal Party: Annie Godbout

Québec Solidaire: Colombe Landry

Liberal MNA Karine Vallières decided not to run again, after winning the seat in the 2012 and 2014 elections.

She succeeded her father, Yvon Vallières, who stepped down in 2014 after winning nine provincial elections and serving in a variety of cabinet posts.

History

The name refers to Charles Lennox, fourth duke of Richmond and Lennox, colonial administrator and governor-in-chief of British North America from 1818 to 1819.

He died on Aug. 28, 1819, close to Richmond, while still in office.