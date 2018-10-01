Quebec election: Richelieu results

The electoral division of Richelieu was created in 1792.

It is located at the mouth of the river of the same name in Montérégie and comprises, in particular, the City of Sorel-Tracy.

It also includes the municipalities of Massueville, Saint-Aimé, Sainte-Anne-de-Sorel, Saint-Bernard-de-Michaudville, Saint-David, Saint-Gérard-Majella, Saint-Joseph-de-Sorel, Saint-Jude, Saint-Louis, Saint-Marcel-de-Richelieu, Saint-Ours, Saint-Robert, Saint-Roch-de-Richelieu, Sainte-Victoire-de-Sorel, Sorel-Tracy and Yamaska.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean-Bernard Emond

Parti Québécois: Sylvain Rochon

Quebec Liberal Party: Sophie Chevalier

Québec Solidaire: Sophie Pagé Sabourin

Elaine Zakaib, the incumbent in this riding is not running again. She won the riding for the Parti Québécois in both the 2012 and 2014 elections.

History

Built at the river’s mouth in 1642, its name was inspired by Fort Richelieu.

It was named in honour of Armand-Jean du Plessis, Cardinal of Richelieu and Chief Minister for Louis XIII from 1624 until his death.