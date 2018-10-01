Quebec election: Repentigny results
The electoral division of Repentigny comprises the Paroisse de Saint-Sulpice and a portion of the City of Repentigny, situated to the southeast of the Rivière des Prairies and the Rivière L’Assomption.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Lise Lavallée
Parti Québécois: Eric Tremblay
Quebec Liberal Party: Emilie Therrien
Québec Solidaire: Olivier Huard
The CAQ’s Lise Lavallée was the incumbent in the riding. She won by just 948 votes in 2014.
History
The name of the riding commemorates Pierre Legardeur de Repentigny, lieutenant of Governor Huault de Montmagny, director of the Communauté des Habitants and admiral of the fleet.
