Politics
October 1, 2018 5:03 am

Quebec election: Repentigny results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The electoral division of Repentigny comprises the Paroisse de Saint-Sulpice and a portion of the City of Repentigny, situated to the southeast of the Rivière des Prairies and the Rivière L’Assomption.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Lise Lavallée
Parti Québécois: Eric Tremblay
Quebec Liberal Party: Emilie Therrien
Québec Solidaire: Olivier Huard

The CAQ’s Lise Lavallée was the incumbent in the riding. She won by just 948 votes in 2014.

History

The name of the riding commemorates Pierre Legardeur de Repentigny, lieutenant of Governor Huault de Montmagny, director of the Communauté des Habitants and admiral of the fleet.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire
Repentigny

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News