Quebec election: Pointe-aux-Trembles results

Pointe-aux-Trembles covers the City of Montreal East.

It also includes part of the Montreal borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Chantal Rouleau

Parti Québécois: Jean-Martin Aussant

Quebec Liberal Party: Eric Ouellette

Québec Solidaire: Céline Pereira

This riding traditional votes for the Parti Québécois. Nicole Léger represented the riding from 2008 to 2018.

Her successor is Jean-Martin Aussant, founder of the now defunct Option Nationale.

The CAQ candidate, Chantal Rouleau, is the former borough mayor for the riding.

History

This riding was created in 1988. It is located in the northeastern part of the island of Montreal.

The town of Pointe-aux-Trembles was incorporated in 1912 and ultimately annexed to the City of Montréal in 1982.

In former times, the tip of the island had many trembling aspens.